Huddersfield takeover moves closer after FA close case against Phil Hodgkinson

Phil Hodgkinson says he is ready to take Huddersfield "to the next level."

Phil Hodgkinson is nearing the completion of his takeover of Huddersfield Town after the FA closed his misconduct charge, Sky Sports News understands.

Hodgkinson's deal to buy a 75 per cent stake in the Terriers is set to be discussed at an EFL board meeting in Portugal later this week after he was fined £1,500 for breaching betting rules.

With the case over, the way is clear for the EFL to potentially ratify the deal ahead of their AGM - and the takeover from Dean Hoyle could be completed by early next week.

Hodgkinson's FA charge pre-dates his association with Huddersfield, relating to 99 bets he placed on games between September 2015 and February 2019 while he was a director at non-league Southport.

Jan Siewert's side were relegated from the Premier League this season

Hodgkinson requested a personal hearing, after which an FA panel accepted that Hodgkinson made an honest mistake.

It is also understood that Hodgkinson told Huddersfield about the case at the outset of talks with Hoyle, whom Hodgkinson will replace as chairman, and has kept them informed of the situation throughout.

At the time of appointment in May, Dean Hoyle said that Hodgkinson was appointed because he was an "astute businessman" who "had the club's best interests at heart".

Lifelong Terriers fan Hodgkinson believes he can "help take Huddersfield to the next level" and can build on Hoyle's legacy.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League this season with one of the lowest points totals in the league's history - 16 from 38 matches, including three wins, seven draws and 28 defeats.