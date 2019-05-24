Chris Lowe leaves Huddersfield for Dynamo Dresden

Chris Lowe spent three years with Huddersfield, playing 101 times

Chris Lowe has left Huddersfield for 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden in a permanent transfer.

The German left-back becomes the sixth player to leave the John Smith's Stadium following the Terriers' relegation from the Premier League.

Head coach Jan Siewert said: "Chris is a good player and a fantastic guy. At 30, he has a young family to consider and when he told me he wanted to return home this summer, we had to do the right thing for him.

"Dresden is a great club and is very close to his family home, so the move made sense for everyone.

"On behalf of Huddersfield, I wish Chris all the best for the future. He played a big part in helping this club achieve some special things over the last three years and he has been top-class since I arrived here in January. He's earned his place in this club's modern history."

Lowe joined Huddersfield from German side Kaiserslautern in 2016 and helped them to promotion to the Premier League during his first season. He leaves after making 101 appearances for the Terriers.

Dynamo Dresden finished 12th in the 2. Bundesliga this season. They have not played in the top flight since 1995.

Huddersfield 'keeper Jonas Lossl will join Everton on a free transfer this summer

Lowe follows Jonas Lossl, who will join Everton on a free transfer, through the exit door at Huddersfield, as well as Laurent Depoitre, Jack Payne, Erik Durm and Danny Williams, who were released.

