Huddersfield players fighting for their futures, says Christopher Schindler

Christopher Schindler has been at Huddersfield for three years

Huddersfield captain Christopher Schindler says the Terriers players will give their all between now and the end of the season as they are playing for their futures.

Town were relegated from the Premier League with six games left to play - a joint-record - following their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend.

However, Schindler insists none of the squad will be giving up during their final Premier League fixtures, starting with the visit of Leicester to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

He said: "There is no chance this is going to happen because it's about everyone's future. It's about the club and if it's not about the club, it's about players who want to leave - they need to perform.

2:59 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League

"Players who want to stay, they need to convince the manager that the club has a plan for them for the next season. Take it as if we are playing for everything, this is the mind-set we have to have.

"Not giving one yard less but seeing it as a situation where we can prepare for next season against some of the best players in the world and some of the best teams in the Premier League.

"We have our pride as well. We want to catch Fulham because we are better, I am convinced. We don't want to be where we are now. It's hard to accept and talk about.

"It's something you don't want to have as a player and something you don't want to have on your CV."

Huddersfield narrowly avoided relegation during their maiden campaign in the Premier League last season, and Schindler admits it has been hard to keep spirits high in the camp when they are constantly battling the drop.

Jan Siewert has won just one of his nine matches in charge at the John Smith's Stadium

"When you are in this period which is lasting almost one-and-a-half years, it's so difficult to every week get back on track, especially in your head," he said.

"It's difficult to lift everyone because after a couple of weeks and months, you say the same thing every time again and no one's believing in it.

"We were always close. The majority of the games we were competitive, it was not that we got battered week in, week out. This makes it even more frustrating.

"If you are competitive over the majority of the games, it's hard to have only 14 points."