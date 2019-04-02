Who makes it into alternative Premier League XI, not including top six players?

Which players would make the Premier League XI so far - excluding stars from the top six clubs? We used the Sky Sports Power Rankings to find out...

The rankings are based on 34 Premier League matchday stats and we used the season accumulative chart to select the top-performing XI from 2018/19.

Wolves comprise the largest contingent with three stars making the XI, while Everton, Leicester and West Ham each have two starters - joined by sole representatives from Brighton and Bournemouth.

Goalkeeper

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski may have conceded 48 league goals this season - only Cardiff's Neil Etheridge has shipped more - but the Poland international has made a league-topping 126 saves to earn his place between the sticks.

Just missed out: Ben Foster, Jordan Pickford and Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders

Wolves duo Matt Doherty and Willy Boly are automatic starters, having earned places in our stats-based Premier League XI before the international break - which also factored players from top-six clubs.

Both have chipped in with three goals, while Doherty has taken more shots on target than any other top-flight defender this term, recorded four assists and produced a team-topping number of duels and aerials.

Brighton's Shane Duffy partners Boly in central defence and boosts aerial protection at the back, and potency in attack, having scored three of his five league goals from headers.

Lucas Digne lands a starting berth at left-back after attempting a league-high 228 crosses for Everton this season, in addition to creating 56 chances, assisting four goals and scoring three - all from outside the box.

Just missed out: Ricardo Pereira, Jose Holebas, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Chilwell and Fabian Schar

Central midfielders

Leicester have hit form under new boss Brendan Rodgers, but holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been outperforming all-but-one of his team-mates throughout this campaign - winning a league-high 287 duels to date.

The only team-mate he has failed to outperform in the rankings is James Maddison. The 22-year-old has impressed since his summer move, scoring six goals and assisting six more - earning his first call-up to the England senior squad in October.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had a slow start at Everton after his £50m move from Swansea nearly two years ago, but the Iceland international has stepped up to the plate this campaign with 12 goals and four assists to complete our midfield trio.

Just missed out: Luka Milivojevic, Joao Moutinho, Andros Townsend, Etienne Capoue, Nathan Redmond and Robert Snodgrass

Forward & wingers

Silky-skilled Felipe Anderson earned a recall to the Brazil squad after hitting form in his debut season at West Ham, attempting a team-topping 141 dribbles so far - only Wilfried Zaha, Eden Hazard and Nathan Redmond have attempted more.

Down the right flank, Ryan Fraser becomes Bournemouth's sole representative after forging a fruitful partnership with Callum Wilson this term - assisting 10 goals and scoring six of his own.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez spearheads the XI with impressive stats across the pitch, in addition to netting 12 goals and teeing up another six - amounting to involvement in nearly half of his side's league goals this season.

Just missed out: Richarlison, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Troy Deeney, Wilfried Zaha, Salomon Rondon and Josh King

Who would you pick?

Select your top-performing players from clubs outside the 'big six' below...

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.