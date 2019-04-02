Premier League Power Rankings: Leicester City's Jamie Vardy top

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has topped the latest Power Rankings, with three team-mates joining the striker in this week's top 10.

Vardy scored his fifth goal in as many league games during a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, while James Maddison climbed into runner-up spot after creating a match-topping five chances at the King Power Stadium.

Wes Morgan (No 6) scored in his second successive game, while Wilfred Ndidi (No 7) maintained his ascent up the chart with 11 tackles and match-high stats for duels, clearances and interceptions.

Liverpool reclaimed top spot after a 2-1 win against Tottenham, courtesy of Toby Alderweireld's stoppage-time own goal, with Roberto Firmino (No 3) initially breaking the deadlock - while Sadio Mane slipped into No 4 spot.

Manchester City temporarily leapfrogged the Reds after a convincing 2-0 victory at Fulham, with Bernardo Silva scoring within five minutes of kick-off and team-mate Raheem Sterling (no 9) retaining his place among the top performers.

Everton left-back Lucas Digne (No 5) recorded match-topping stats for crosses and interceptions in a 2-0 win at West Ham, while Newcastle's Salomon Rondon (No 10) plummeted seven places to No 10 after a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

