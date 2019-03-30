West Ham 0-2 Everton: Toffees cruise past Hammers

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Everton boosted their European qualification hopes with a dominant 2-0 victory against a lacklustre West Ham at the London Stadium.

First-half goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard saw the Toffees continue their revival under Marco Silva as they secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October.

West Ham, without captain Mark Noble and talisman Felipe Anderson, lacked leadership and creativity as they relinquished a six-game unbeaten home run.

The victory sees Everton climb above West Ham into ninth position, a point behind seventh-placed Wolves, with the Hammers now 11th.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (6), Zabaleta (5), Diop (5), Ogbonna (6), Cresswell (5), Rice (6), Obiang (4), Snodgrass (5), Lanzini (5), Perez (4), Arnautovic (5).



Subs: Antonio (5), Hernandez (5), Diangana (5).



Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (7), Keane (7), Zouma (8), Digne (8), Gueye (7), Gomes (7), Richarlison (8), Sigurdsson (8), Bernard (8), Calvert-Lewin (7).



Subs: Davies (n/a), Walcott (n/a), Tosun (n/a).



Man of the Match: Bernard

Everton picked up from where they left off in their victory over Chelsea before the international break, taking just five minutes to hit the front.

Zouma easily outmuscled Issa Diop to meet a Gylfi Sigurdsson corner before diverting it into the ground and lopping into the top corner.

Kurt Zouma celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game at the London Stadium

With West Ham's defence all at sea, Lukasz Fabianski single-handedly prevented Everton from running riot inside the opening 15 minutes, denying Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson and Bernard with three saves in quick succession.

Team news Pedro Obiang, Robert Snodgrass and Lucas Perez returned as West Ham made three changes from the win over Huddersfield. Mark Noble started on the bench while Felipe Anderson missed out with a minor ankle knock. For Everton, Kurt Zouma replaced the injured Yerry Mina in their only change from the win over Chelsea.

But Everton got their second on 33 minutes. Seamus Coleman played a neat one-two with Richarlison to get in behind the West Ham defence before squaring for Bernard, who had the simple task of stroking his first Premier League goal home from close range.

Manuel Pellegrini brought Javier Hernandez and Michail Antonio on at the break, but the substitutions failed to spark a comeback, the Hammers failing to register a single attempt on target during a dreary second half.

Bernard scored the second goal for the Toffees

As audible discontent from the home crowd grew, the hosts were fortunate not to lose by a greater margin, Richarlison missing the chance to add further gloss to Everton's victory when he cannoned a free header against the crossbar seven minutes from time.

Opta stats

West Ham lost for the first time in their last seven Premier League games at London Stadium (W4 D2).

Everton have netted 2+ goals in three consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since December 2016.

West Ham mustered three shots in the game, their lowest tally in a home Premier League game since 2005-06.

Everton secured a victory for the first time in their last 11 Premier League games in London (D3 L7).

Everton boss Marco Silva ended a run of nine matches in London without a win in all competitions (W0 D1 L8).

Everton's Kurt Zouma has scored two goals in 26 Premier League games this season, as many as he netted in his previous four campaigns in the competition (2 in 81 apps).

Everton winger Bernard scored his first Premier League goal in his 28th appearance in the competition, ending a run of 1585 minutes without a goal.

Man of the Match - Bernard

This award could quite easily have gone to anyone in an Everton shirt, but Bernard's performance was flawless. The Brazilian ruthlessly exploited the space afforded to him by the West Ham defence, who were baffled by his vision both on and off the ball. When he performs to such a high level, it's a wonder how it's taken this long for him to score his first Premier League goal.

What's next?

