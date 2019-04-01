Huddersfield Town board give Jan Siewert full backing after Terriers' relegation

Jan Siewert will remain in charge of Huddersfield in the Championship

Huddersfield owner and chairman Dean Hoyle insists head coach Jan Siewert has the full backing of the club.

Hoyle has released a statement following confirmation of the Terriers' relegation to the Championship following the defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

However, the statement also follows reports on Monday that Siewert's future as boss was in doubt due to a breakdown in relationships with several senior players.

Hoyle said: "Jan Siewert came into the club at a difficult time and he would be the first to tell you that he's not happy with the results we've had so far.

"However, I believe Jan has made a big impact on the first-team already. He's made some big decisions and has shown a real understanding of putting the club first, before everyone else.

"I'm very pleased with the work he has put in and I'm genuinely excited to see what his team will look like after a full pre-season. The Board of Directors is fully behind Jan as the man to take us forward.

"Jan has a very clear playing identity, which is vitally important to us. It allows us to recruit players who will fit his style, which is where we had our success ahead of the 2016-17 season.

"As well as recruitment, we want to be the fittest team, the hardest-working team and show a real togetherness. If we put all those elements together, it'll be an exciting prospect for every Town fan.

"We know the Sky Bet Championship is a very difficult, competitive division, and I must stress that stability is the key next season. With Jan at the helm, a clear focus and our amazing supporters backing us all the way, there's plenty to look forward to. The future is still bright."

Hoyle says the club will not recruit "recklessly" in the summer as they look to bounce back into the Premier League.

"Our stability was one of the main reasons we reached the Premier League and that must be the focus again as we return to the Championship next season.

"Naturally players will depart and arrive during what promises to be a very busy summer, but we will not gamble with the club's future by spending recklessly."