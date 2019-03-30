WATCH: PL clubs unveil anti-racism scheme

0:38 Premier League grounds across the country showed their united support for the No Room for Racism initiative which aims to combat racism in football Premier League grounds across the country showed their united support for the No Room for Racism initiative which aims to combat racism in football

Premier League clubs across the country united behind the No Room for Racism campaign on Saturday, with the aim of eradicating discriminatory behaviour in football.

No Room for Racism and Kick It Out branding featured at stadia across all grounds hosting a top-flight clash.

Premier League captains also wore Kick It Out armbands at all matches in recognition of the contribution made by the organisation in tackling discrimination in football over the last quarter of a century.

0:42 No Room for Racism campaign has been launched by the Premier League to help combat discriminatory behaviour across football No Room for Racism campaign has been launched by the Premier League to help combat discriminatory behaviour across football

A nationwide advertising campaign across digital and social channels accompanies the scheme, featuring some of the Premier League's best players and managers.

If you witness racist behaviour at a match or around a stadium, please report it to the police or a steward. You can also report racism by using the Kick It Out reporting app or website via this link