Huddersfield must learn from failures, says Jan Siewert

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert believes his players can 'definitely develop,' but concedes relegation from the Premier League is a 'big disappointment'.

The Terriers' 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley, meant that the West Yorkshire side will return to the Championship in August after a two-year stay in England's top division.

But Siewert urges his side to learn from their failures going forward.

He said: "It's a big disappointment, for everyone at the club, the players, the dressing room, for me.

Huddersfield Town players look dejected following the defeat that saw them relegated

"In life, there's not just successes, there's also failures. We have to learn from our failures."

Huddersfield started brightly and were twice denied in the first half by wonderful saves from opposition goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

They had looked the better side until Palace emerged in the second half a different beast, and the Eagles had numerous chances to win the game, before a Luka Milivojevic penalty opened the scoring, following by a a rifled effort from Patrick van Aanholt.

And Siewert bemoaned Huddersfield's luck with penalties this season - with the Terriers yet to be awarded a spot-kick - while praising his side's effort this afternoon.

"It sums up that the penalty kills us," he said. "We had eight or 10 penalties against us this season."

"It was a team on the pitch today.

"Everyone, our supporters, everyone had a feeling we could get something. The tactical plan worked. The players really wanted to win this game."

Alex Pritchard puts pressure on Aaron Wan-Bissaka (right)

Huddersfield become just the second side in Premier League history to be relegated with six games remaining, with Derby having suffered the same fate in 2009.

They have struggled for goals this season, scoring only 18 times, with just three wins in total - two of which have come against Wolves. But Siewert insists his players can improve and will do the side proud as the season draws to a close.

"When I walked in I realised they were very low on confidence. They can definitely develop." said Siewert.