Jan Siewert: Huddersfield Town squad could be overhauled

Huddersfield Town's squad could be set for a summer overhaul - regardless of the league they are in

Huddersfield Town could be set for wholesale squad changes in the summer, according to head coach Jan Siewert.

The admission comes with the club languishing at the bottom of the table, 16 points adrift of safety, and having won just three times this campaign.

And the German coach believes that regardless of which league the Terriers find themselves in next season, changes will certainly be needed to try to regain a winning mentality at the club.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash away at West Ham United, Siewert said: "If you think of how many games we have won since March last year - it is four.

"This is important to know, and it says something, we have to look at everything.

"It's about having a long-term view of how we can change it - the thing is a work in progress, and we are in good contact (with owner Dean Hoyle).

"We have a long-term idea and there will potentially be a lot of changes.

"I knew it would be a difficult situation, I'm not here as a magician, but I'll give all my energy for the long-term to find the solutions the club need."

But Siewert, who travels to the London Stadium with an injury-hit squad, insists he will give every player a chance to shine from now until the end of the season.

"We have to look at each player until the end of the season to help complete the picture for me," Siewert added.

"At the moment, it's still about the games and how we play, and then there is a time where I will speak to the players."