Huddersfield vs Leicester preview: Harry Maguire available for Foxes
Watch highlights on Sky Sports app at 5.15pm on Saturday
Last Updated: 05/04/19 9:18am
Harry Maguire is available to return for Leicester as they look for a fourth win in a row when they travel to Huddersfield on Saturday.
The defender missed the 2-0 victory over Bournemouth last time out due to suspension and was replaced by Wes Morgan, who has scored in back-to-back matches.
Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton remain out for Brendan Rodgers' side, who will move up to seventh with a win.
Huddersfield's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last weekend following a 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace.
Laurent Depoitre, Isaac Mbenza and Terence Kongolo will be assessed ahead of the match.
Philip Billing is a doubt due to a back issue, while Matty Daly is ill and Adama Diakhaby (hamstring), Demeaco Duhaney (hip) and Abdelhamid Sabiri are both out.
Jason Puncheon returns having been ineligible to face parent club Crystal Palace last week.
Opta facts
- Huddersfield are winless in their last 10 league meetings with Leicester (D1 L9) since a 3-1 victory in the second tier in November 1995.
- Leicester have only failed to score in one of their last 21 league meetings with Huddersfield (0-1 in November 1987), finding the net in each of the last 12.
- Huddersfield have not scored more than once in their last 21 Premier League home games (8 goals in total) and have lost eight of their last nine at the John Smith's Stadium (W1).
- Leicester have only failed to score in one of their 16 Premier League away games this season (0-1 vs Crystal Palace).
- Already relegated Huddersfield have taken just four points from their last 57 available in the Premier League (W1 D1 L17).
- Leicester have won their last three Premier League games, last winning four in a row in December 2017 under Claude Puel.
- Huddersfield will be the 31st different side Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has faced in the Premier League - he's beaten 27 of the previous 30 he's come up against, failing only against Chelsea (8 games), Wolves (2) and Watford (1).
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has already won three of his four Premier League games in charge of the Foxes. It took him 15 games to win four matches at his of his previous clubs in the competition (Swansea City and Liverpool).
- Steve Mounie is the only Huddersfield player to score more than once in Premier League home games this season, with the Beninese forward netting twice at the John Smith's Stadium.