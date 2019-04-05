Huddersfield vs Leicester preview: Harry Maguire available for Foxes

Harry Maguire is available for Leicester

Harry Maguire is available to return for Leicester as they look for a fourth win in a row when they travel to Huddersfield on Saturday.

The defender missed the 2-0 victory over Bournemouth last time out due to suspension and was replaced by Wes Morgan, who has scored in back-to-back matches.

Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton remain out for Brendan Rodgers' side, who will move up to seventh with a win.

0:31 On-loan Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans says he will consider his options at the end of the season On-loan Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans says he will consider his options at the end of the season

Huddersfield's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last weekend following a 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Laurent Depoitre, Isaac Mbenza and Terence Kongolo will be assessed ahead of the match.

Philip Billing is a doubt due to a back issue, while Matty Daly is ill and Adama Diakhaby (hamstring), Demeaco Duhaney (hip) and Abdelhamid Sabiri are both out.

Jason Puncheon returns having been ineligible to face parent club Crystal Palace last week.

0:45 Jan Siewert says he tried everything to keep relegated Huddersfield in the Premier League, but he's now preparing for life in the Championship next season Jan Siewert says he tried everything to keep relegated Huddersfield in the Premier League, but he's now preparing for life in the Championship next season

