Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert says he gave his best to try and keep the team in Premier League

Jan Siewert says he tried everything to keep Huddersfield up

Jan Siewert insists his conscience is clear knowing he gave everything to try and keep Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace consigned Huddersfield to a return to the Championship after two seasons in the Premier League.

Siewert replaced David Wagner in January but has managed to lead the Terriers to just one win in the nine games he has been in charge for.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Leicester, Siewert said: "Since I joined the club Dean [Hoyle, Huddersfield owner and chairman] and me were always aware of what could happen.

"The focus the whole time was towards the Premier League and working for this.

"As I've said before, I can look in the mirror [with a clear conscience] because I tried everything to keep this squad in the Premier League, and I changed the playing style in the way that we wanted.

"It is also hard to take over a team which has won only a few games since April 2018."

Huddersfield's board publicly backed Siewert this week amid concerns he had lost the dressing room. Siewert played down talk of any unrest, but admitted the players are still coming to terms with the club's relegation.

"It was a big disappointment [for the players], which is totally normal after relegation," he said.

"Everyone was disappointed, but also everyone knows there are still some games to go, so there is a little bit of excitement of what can come."