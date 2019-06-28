Andreas Winkler leaves Huddersfield Town

Andreas Winkler has left Huddersfield Town, the club has confirmed

The 49-year-old joined the Terriers when head coach Jan Siewert was appointed in January 2019, the pair having worked together previously in Germany at Rot-Weiss Essen.

However, Winkler did not return for pre-season following extended discussions with the club, with both parties agreeing to a mutual departure.

Huddersfield boss Siewert said: "I would like to thank Andreas for everything that he contributed last season. The decision to part ways works for everyone now, so I'd like to wish him all the best for the future."

The club expects to make a new appointment to the role of assistant head coach very shortly.

Huddersfield finished bottom of the Premier League last season and became only the second side in the competition's history to be relegated before the end of March, surviving just one day longer than Derby did in 2007-08.