Newcastle sign Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice and Jetro Willems on loan from Frankfurt

Allan Saint-Maximin had attracted interest from several Premier League clubs

Allan Saint-Maximin has signed for Newcastle from Nice on a six-year deal.

Sky sources understand Newcastle will pay £16.5m upfront for the 22-year-old winger, rising to a possible £20m in add-ons. The France U21 international scored six goals and five assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Newcastle have also confirmed the signing of Netherlands defender Jetro Willems, arriving on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club Frankfurt, who reached the semi-finals of last season's Europa League.

The Premier League club have the option to sign the 25-year-old international left-back on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Head coach Steve Bruce told the club's official website: "Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room and I'm very pleased to have brought him here.

"He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed so he'll give us another strong option on that side."

On the signing of Saint-Maximin, Bruce added: "I'm delighted to bring Allan to St. James' Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him.

"He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I'm sure he'll excite everybody. He is a great addition to Newcastle United and the Premier League."

Saint-Maximin has been on the Newcastle's wishlist all summer, while Watford were also interested in signing him for a club-record £25m earlier in July.

He scored for Nice against Burnley in a friendly earlier this week and his arrival, along with Willems, follows the record £40m signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim.

Sky Sports News understands Southampton striker Charlie Austin is on Bruce's list of transfer targets after forward Ayoze Perez joined Leicester, and Joselu departed for Alaves.

Bruce is also keen on signing Sweden international full-back Emil Krafth and PSG defender Stanley N'Soki.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!