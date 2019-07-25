Southampton's Charlie Austin offered to Steve Bruce as Newcastle boss decides targets

Charlie Austin could make the move to Newcastle

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is understood to be on a list of potential targets put to new Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

The Magpies made an inquiry to the Saints about the striker several weeks ago, Sky Sports News has been told.

Bruce is set to decide whether Newcastle press ahead with a move for the striker, as he looks to build his new Premier League squad.

Austin has been training with Southampton's U23s - which he has been far from happy about - having been put on the transfer list at St Mary's.

The 30-year-old has scored 16 goals in 66 appearances for Southampton, but netted just two in 25 games last season.

Newcastle recently signed striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim in a club-record £40m deal.

