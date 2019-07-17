Southampton's Charlie Austin told to train with clubs U23s

Charlie Austin has been banished to train with U23 squad

Charlie Austin is unhappy at Southampton after being told to train with the U23s, Sky Sports News has been told.

Austin is on the transfer list this summer and the Saints hierarchy have made it clear the first-team group is solely for those focused on their upcoming Premier League campaign.

Along with Mario Lemina and Jordy Clasie, Austin is free to speak to other clubs and was not at their recent training camp in Austria.

Hasenhuttl is looking to offload some players ahead of the new season

The club are also willing to listen to offers for goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

The 30-year-old has scored 16 goals in 66 appearances for Southampton, but netted just two in 25 games last season.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has already strengthened in attacking areas this summer, signing striker Che Adams from Birmingham and Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege.