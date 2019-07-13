Sam Gallagher joins Blackburn from Southampton

Sam Gallagher managed just three starts during his Southampton career

Blackburn have completed the signing of striker Sam Gallagher from Southampton on a four-year deal.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Blackburn were expected to make a formal bid for the striker, and the 23-year-old has now made a permanent move to Ewood Park, where he scored 12 goals during a season-long loan three years ago.

"It's amazing to be back and it's something that I've wanted to happen ever since I left the club after my loan spell," Gallagher said.

"For the move to finally happen feels great. The whole feeling of the club, even walking around the training ground this morning, it's almost as if I never left really.

Gallagher scored 11 league goals for Blackburn during the 2016/17 season

"Even the drive into the training ground brought back so many good memories for me, but hopefully there will be better ones to come."

Gallagher becomes manager Tony Mowbray's third summer signing, following on from the captures of experienced midfield pair Stewart Downing and Bradley Johnson.

