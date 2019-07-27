Stanley N’Soki: Newcastle United in talks for Paris Saint-Germain defender

Newcastle United have been long time admirers of Paris Saint-Germain's Stanley N’Soki

Newcastle United are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of defender Stanley N’Soki, Sky Sports News understands.

The 20-year-old came up through the youth ranks of the Ligue 1 champions but has struggled to break into the first team with the likes of Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Abdou Diallo ahead of him in the defensive pecking order.

The French U21 international would be keen on a move to the Premier League with a transfer to St James' Park first mooted last summer under Rafa Benitez - although a deal could not be agreed.

Interest has now been revived but it is believed the clubs are apart in their valuation with PSG wanting £12m for the player and Serie A side Lazio also in talks.

