Watford interested in Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin has emerged as a transfer target for Watford.

Watford are interested in signing Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin for a club-record £25m, according to Sky sources.

The 22-year-old scored six goals in 29 games in all competitions for the French side last season, as well as providing three assists.

However, his future remains unclear after appearing to have fallen out of favour with former Arsenal midfielder and current Nice boss Patrick Vieira.

Saint-Maximin has also had spells with Saint-Etienne and Monaco, making just one appearance at the latter in a two year period which also saw him loaned to Hannover 96 and Bastia.

Capped by France at U16, U17, U20 & U21 level, the player moved to Nice for an undisclosed fee in August 2017.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.