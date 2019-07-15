Joselu joins Alaves from Newcastle

Joselu leaves Newcastle United after two seasons

Striker Joselu has completed a permanent move from Newcastle to Alaves.

The 29-year-old forward has joined the Spanish side for an undisclosed fee, bringing his two-year stay at St. James' Park to an end.

Joselu, who signed for the Magpies from Stoke City in August 2017, scored seven goals in 52 appearances for the club.

His departure further limits Newcastle's forward options.

Ayoze Perez left Newcastle to join Leicester

The club's top scorer last season, Ayoze Perez, who scored 13 goals, joined Leicester in a £30m deal earlier this month.

Salomon Rondon, who scored 12 goals, has returned to West Brom after his loan deal ended.

Newcastle's next highest scorers were defenders Fabian Schar, who scored four goals, and Ciaran Clark, who got three.

Dwight Gayle has returned to Newcastle after spending last season on loan at West Brom. Japan international Yoshinori Muto provides another forward option.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.