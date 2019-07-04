Ayoze Perez completes Leicester move in £30m deal from Newcastle

Leicester City unveil new signing Ayoze Perez

Leicester have signed Ayoze Perez on a four-year contract from Newcastle for a £30m fee.

Perez, the 25-year-old forward, becomes Leicester's second signing of the summer after full-back James Justin arrived from Luton.

The forward had been linked with a return to Spain after saying last season "to go back to your country and play for a big team and enjoy La Liga, would be something great for my career".

Last season, Perez registered 13 goals and two assists across all competitions - ending the campaign with his best goals return since joining Newcastle from Tenerife in 2014.

1:58 Take a look at all of Perez's Premier League goals from last season Take a look at all of Perez's Premier League goals from last season

Perez follows Rafa Benitez out of the exit door at St James' Park, after the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager agreed to take over at Chinese club Dalian Yifang, where he will earn £12m-a-season.

Perez scored 42 goals in 179 league appearances for Newcastle

