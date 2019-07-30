Harry Wilson: Newcastle target unlikely to leave Liverpool on loan

Wilson in action during Liverpool's July 6-0 preseason friendly win against Tranmere Rovers

Newcastle are unlikely to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson because he is not available on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

Steve Bruce was intent on bringing the 22-year-old to St James' Park on loan, but Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that another loan will not help his player's development, insisting that it is time the Welshman settled somewhere.

Liverpool are understood to value the Wales international at over £20m.

1:39 With a host of clubs chasing the signature of Harry Wilson, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby this season. With a host of clubs chasing the signature of Harry Wilson, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby this season.

With Newcastle seemingly cooling their interest, it gives an opportunity for Aston Villa to further pursue their efforts to sign the winger, with Dean Smith reportedly keen on adding Wilson to his squad.

One source has suggested a fee of £15m rising to around £20m with add-ons would be acceptable for the club.

Wilson enjoyed a successful 2018/19 campaign on loan at Derby, where he helped the Rams reach the Sky Bet Championship play-off final with 15 goals and three assists in 40 league appearances.

He was involved in Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA - scoring in the Reds' defeat to Borussia Dortmund, starting against Sevilla and coming off the bench for their 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.