Harvey Elliott: Fulham to ask Liverpool for £9m in compensation for young midfielder

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool after his Fulham contract expired in June

Fulham will argue that Liverpool should pay a record-breaking £9m in compensation for star teenager Harvey Elliott.

The 16-year old, who attracted interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig, moved to Anfield over the weekend after turning down a scholarship and running down his contract at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are owed a fee, due to be decided by the Professional Football Compensation Committee, for developing the player who became the Premier League's youngest debutant in Fulham's defeat to Wolves - aged 16 years and 30 days.

Elliott became Fulham's youngest player at the age of 15 years and 74 days in last season's Carabao Cup and it's understood the left-footed attacking midfielder was a fundamental part of manager Scott Parker's plans for the forthcoming campaign.

He made his first Liverpool appearance in a 3-0 friendly loss to Napoli on Sunday, coming in as a second-half substitute.

"I can say many positive things about the boy because we have signed him and he decided to join us when he could have gone pretty much anywhere," Klopp said after the game. "He wanted to be part of Liverpool because of his talent.

"Now that he is here, let's work with him. He needs game time, we have to see where he will get that. He is obviously a fine, fine footballer - that is the reason why we were really interested."

Liverpool hold the record for the highest fee ever paid in compensation, paying Burnley £8m for Danny Ings in 2015.

