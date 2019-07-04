David Ospina joins Napoli from Arsenal on permanent transfer following loan spell

David Ospina has permanently left Arsenal to join Napoli after a year-long loan stint

Goalkeeper David Ospina has left Arsenal to join Napoli on a permanent basis after a one-year loan stint at the Serie A side.

The 30-year-old Colombian international departs Arsenal five years after joining from Nice for a fee of £3.6m (€4m).

He enjoyed a successful year on loan to Napoli last season after falling down the pecking order at the London club following the arrival of Bernd Leno and Petr Cech, who has now retired.

Ospina won two FA Cups during his time at the Emirates, starting in the finals against Aston Villa in 2015 and Chelsea in 2017 respectively.

With 98 international appearances, he remains the most capped goalkeeper in Colombia's history.

"We would like to thank David for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future," said Arsenal in a statement.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.