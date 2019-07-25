Dani Ceballos joins Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos joins Arsenal on a one-year loan deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Dani Ceballos on a one-year loan deal from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old midfielder will take the club's No 8 shirt after becoming Arsenal's second signing of the summer following the arrival of winger Gabriel Martinelli earlier in the window.

Sky Sports News understands Tottenham also showed an interest in a deal for Ceballos, who says he opted to join the Gunners because of the draw of working with Arsenal's Spanish manager Unai Emery.

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start," he told the club's website.

"I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He's a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I'm really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.

"He's a very tactical coach and I think that's going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we're both going to try our best to make me a better player."

Emery said he is delighted to add a player with technical and creative ability into his squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

"We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision," he said.

'Bellerin helped me get here'

Ceballos says Arsenal's right-back Hector Bellerin played a part in convincing him to move to north London.

"As you know there are Spanish players [at Arsenal] like Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin.

"I get on really well with Hector away from football, on a personal level. I told him I was thinking of joining and he told me not to think twice because this is a great city and a great club and that I was going to have a great time.

"I can't wait to see him and say thanks for his help in getting me here.

"I have the coach - who is Spanish - and Hector, which will help me get used to life in London. I need to get used to what the club expects of me and adapt as quickly as possible because that will be vital if I'm to be successful at this club."

Sky Sports' Nick Wright: Ceballos showed off his full repertoire during Spain's European U21 Championship campaign this summer. There were long-range stunners, sublime assists, outrageous moments of skill and controlling midfield performances. The 22-year-old captained La Rojita to the trophy, providing a timely reminder of his talents and sparking a race for his signature.

Arsenal have now won it, bringing in Ceballos on a season-long loan despite interest from Tottenham. He becomes their first major signing of the summer. As well as suiting their limited budget, it is a deal which should afford Ceballos the game-time he wasn't getting at Real Madrid. It should also equip Arsenal's midfield with the qualities it lacks...