Bournemouth sign Philip Billing from Huddersfield in £15m deal

Philip Billing has agreed to join Bournemouth on a long-term contract

Bournemouth have signed Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing in a deal worth around £15m.

The 23-year-old central midfielder made 23 Premier League appearances last term, chipping in with two goals as Jan Siewert's side were eventually relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

"Philip's an outstanding athlete, you just have to look at him to know that physically he'll bring a lot to the team," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said when talking about the new acquisition.

"Technically he's also very good. A ball-playing centre midfielder, with good energy.

"He's got a real mixture of qualities that I think will make us stronger."

Lloyd Kelly (pictured) and Jack Stacey join Billing as new signings at Dean Court

The Cherries have also signed Luton's Jack Stacey for £4m and left-sided defender Lloyd Kelly for £13m, who arrived from Bristol City in May, with Billing becoming Howe's third acquisition of the summer window.

But Howe has admitted that he would still like to strengthen his squad.

He said: "Hopefully we've still got more transfers to do. If we can get the squad back with a full bill of health, I think we'll be very strong.

"There is definitely one area that we'd like to strengthen, so we'll see."

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!