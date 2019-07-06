Jack Stacey to Bournemouth: Luton defender set for medical after £4m fee agreed

Jack Stacey will undergo his Bournemouth medical on Monday

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Luton's Jack Stacey for £4m, with the defender set for a medical on Monday.

Luton previously rejected three bids for the versatile 23-year-old - voted Luton's Young Player of the Year last season - after helping the Hatters clinch the Sky Bet League One title, scoring four goals in 45 games.

Stacey also helped Luton win League Two in 2017/18 as the club secured back-to-back promotions, as they now prepare for life in the Championship.

Should the move be completed, Stacey will be Eddie Howe's second signing of the summer, with Lloyd Kelly sealing a £13m transfer from Bristol City in May.

Stacey is set to become the second Luton player to leave Kenilworth Road for the Premier League in this summer transfer window after James Justin's £8m move to Leicester.

Luton have already brought in Championship experience for the upcoming season, with the signings of Callum McManaman, Brendan Galloway, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Martin Cranie on free transfers.