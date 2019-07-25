Jordan Ayew joins Crystal Palace from Swansea

Jordan Ayew scored twice for Crystal Palace during his season-long loan move last campaign

Crystal Palace have signed Jordan Ayew from Swansea on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old Ghana international returns to Selhurst Park after featuring 25 times on loan for Palace last season.

After sealing his move, Ayew said: "I am very happy [to have returned]. I really enjoyed myself last season.

"I enjoyed the stadium, the fans, the boys - they were really good to me. Everything here was positive and that's why I decided to continue with Crystal Palace."

Roy Hodgson added: "We are delighted to secure Jordan's services for another three seasons at Crystal Palace.

"He has proved himself as a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad, and certainly played his part in the club securing its highest ever Premier League points tally in the last campaign."

2:21 The Transfer Show panel discuss Everton's interest in Wilfried Zaha, but Arsenal have not given up on the Crystal Palace forward just yet The Transfer Show panel discuss Everton's interest in Wilfried Zaha, but Arsenal have not given up on the Crystal Palace forward just yet

Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017, going on to score 12 goals in 58 games for the club.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.