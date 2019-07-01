Leeds United sign Jack Harrison and Ben White on loan

0:52 Leeds United have confirmed the re-signing of Jack Harrison on loan from Manchester City, while Ben White has also signed on loan from Brighton Leeds United have confirmed the re-signing of Jack Harrison on loan from Manchester City, while Ben White has also signed on loan from Brighton

Leeds United have signed Jack Harrison from Manchester City and Ben White from Brighton - both on season-long loan deals.

Harrison, 22, returns to Elland Road for a second spell after scoring four goals and making three assists in 37 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season.

The England U21 international arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan in July 2018, after enjoying a previous loan stint at Middlesbrough.

Leeds also have an option to make Harrison a permanent signing at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Centre-back White, 21, joins on a temporary one-year deal from Brighton after having impressed on loan at Newport County and Peterborough over the last two seasons.

The defender has also signed a one-year contract extension with Brighton.

More to follow...