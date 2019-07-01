Leeds United sign Jack Harrison and Ben White on loan
Last Updated: 01/07/19 11:07am
Leeds United have signed Jack Harrison from Manchester City and Ben White from Brighton - both on season-long loan deals.
Harrison, 22, returns to Elland Road for a second spell after scoring four goals and making three assists in 37 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season.
The England U21 international arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan in July 2018, after enjoying a previous loan stint at Middlesbrough.
Leeds also have an option to make Harrison a permanent signing at the end of the 2019/20 season.
Centre-back White, 21, joins on a temporary one-year deal from Brighton after having impressed on loan at Newport County and Peterborough over the last two seasons.
The defender has also signed a one-year contract extension with Brighton.
More to follow...