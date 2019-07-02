Everton striker Sandro joins La Liga side Real Valladolid

Sandro is yet to score a goal in Everton colours

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined LaLiga side Real Valladolid on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old forward spent last season on loan at Spanish top-flight outfit Real Sociedad.

He joined Everton in July 2017, signing a four-year contract after the Toffees triggered a £5.3m release clause in his contract with Malaga.

Sandro, who has yet to find the target in eight appearances for Everton, previously had a goalless loan stint with Sevilla in 2018.

He featured only once for the Toffees last season, playing 86 minutes of the 3-1 Carabao Cup second round defeat of Rotherham in August.

An Everton statement read: "Sandro Ramirez has joined La Liga side Real Valladolid on a season-long loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

"The 23-year-old forward, who signed for Everton from Malaga in 2017, spent last season on loan at Spanish top-flight outfit Real Sociedad.

"Sandro will link up with a Valladolid team that finished 16th in LaLiga in 2018-19 and are managed by former Deportivo La Coruna and Spain international midfielder Sergio."

