Kurt Zouma signing remains a top priority for Everton

Kurt Zouma remains a top priority for Everton

The permanent signing of Kurt Zouma remains a top priority for Everton this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

The centre-half spent last season on loan at Goodison Park from Chelsea and became a key member of Marco Silva's side.

Zouma made 36 appearances for Everton last term, with his fine form earning him a recall to the France squad.

The Good Morning Transfers team confirmed Zouma remains a top target for Premier League club, who will also look to bring in a new striker.

Everton have already completed the permanent signing of Andre Gomes, who was also on loan last year, from Barcelona for £22m and Silva is keen to keep Zouma as well.

Marco Silva is keen to keep Zouma

However, any potential deal could be complicated due to Chelsea's two-window transfer ban, which will prevent them from making any signings, and Zouma and other returning loan players could be set to play a bigger part for the club next season.

The club have taken their appeal against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it was rejected by FIFA.

