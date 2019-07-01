Chelsea confirm Gonzalo Higuain return to Juventus after loan spell

Gonzalo Higuain scored five goals for Chelsea during his loan spell

Gonzalo Higuain has returned to Juventus following the conclusion of his loan spell at Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The former Argentina international had a relatively unsuccessful loan spell at Stamford Bridge during the second half of last season, scoring only five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Despite facing a transfer ban, Chelsea opted against triggering their option to make Higuain's switch permanent.

Higuain will link up with Maurizio Sarri once more at Juventus

The 31-year-old will return to Juventus and link up with new boss Maurizio Sarri, the manager who both brought him to the Premier League at Chelsea and oversaw the striker's best period of goalscoring form while at Napoli.

Higuain's agent said the former Real Madrid forward wanted to see out the rest of his career in Turin.

The club also bid farewell to goalkeepers Rob Green and Eduardo, defender Gary Cahill and Kyle Scott following the expiration of their contracts.