Petr Cech says Frank Lampard is one of several candidates for the Chelsea job

Derby granted Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant manager's job last week

Frank Lampard is one of several candidates for the vacant manager's job at Chelsea, according to the club's technical and performance advisor Petr Cech.

Last week, Derby granted Chelsea permission to speak to Lampard as the club sought to replace Maurizio Sarri after the Italian returned to his homeland with Juventus.

Sky sources understand Chelsea have told Derby they are prepared to pay the £4m compensation clause in Lampard's contract.

However, Cech - who returned to Stamford Bridge earlier this month - has claimed former Chelsea team-mate Lampard is not the only manager under consideration, but added the club will look to confirm any appointment before the team's pre-season starts.

"The club has identified several candidates, the situation is open," he told Czech News Agency. "Frank is one of them. Before the first team begins preparations we want to solve the issue of the new manager.

"The most important thing is to choose a new manager, it will be crucial in the context of further work.

"The coach will have ideas for the team, we will be completing the team for next season. He will have to look at the players and decide who will go to Japan."

Lampard was appointed as Derby boss last summer and enjoyed an impressive debut season in management, leading the club to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

He spent 13 years in west London as a player, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League, and Champions League, becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer in the process.

Cech meanwhile returned to Chelsea after ending his playing career at Arsenal last season.

The 37-year-old's role will be to provide advice on all football and performance matters, as well as developing stronger links between the academy and first team.

Cech will be based at Chelsea's Cobham training ground and will work closely with director Marina Granovskaia and the coaching staff. He will also travel with the team home and away.

"It's something new to me, but I don't feel nervous. That's the thing that surprised me," he added.

"The first thing is to choose a coach, it will affect the next job. The coach will have his ideas. The idea is that I will be with the first team to have the opportunity to watch the development of the preparations.

"When I decide I want something to work in some way, I have to go to the club management first to allow it. I'm new to the role. But I have enough possibilities to influence the club, which is a great responsibility and I like it.

"My job description is to look at the first team, the academy, the transfer policy, the data from training. The range is broad, occupying all the disciplines that belong to football. My job is to report and especially bring ideas."