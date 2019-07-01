Chelsea News

Derby excuse Frank Lampard from returning to pre-season training amid Chelsea talks

Last Updated: 01/07/19 9:15am

Derby give Frank Lampard permission to miss the club's return to pre-season training as he continues talks with Chelsea regarding the vacant manager's job.

A statement from Derby read: "The first few days of pre-season training will be focused on fitness training and will continue as planned under the guidance of the fitness, medical, conditioning and sports science teams at the club's training centre.

"On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager."

More to follow...

