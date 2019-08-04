Simon Mignolet leaves Liverpool to join Club Brugge on five-year deal

Simon Mignolet has joined Club Brugge

Simon Mignolet has left Liverpool to sign for Belgian side Club Brugge on a five-year deal.

The 30-year-old joins Club Brugge for a fee of between £6m and £8m plus bonuses, Sky Sports News understands.

Mignolet had flown out to Brussels on Sunday to finalise his five-year deal and complete his medical.

The Belgian has been allowed to leave Liverpool this summer after being refused a loan to Napoli last season following Loris Karius' departure to Besiktas.

Liverpool goalkeepers Simon Mignolet, Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher celebrate with the Champions League trophy

Sky Sports News understands Mignolet, who had also been a target for Benfica, wanted to be closer to his family back in Belgium.

The 31-year-old signed a five-year deal with Liverpool in 2016 and is understood to have left Anfield on very good terms, with Liverpool satisfied with the fee and happy to fulfil the player's wish to leave.

Mignolet, capped 21 times by Belgium, joined Liverpool from Sunderland six years ago and made 204 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League in 2019.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.