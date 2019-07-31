Bournemouth sign Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge

Arnaud Danjuma is Bournemouth's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

Bournemouth have completed the signing of winger Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge for a £13.7m fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the Premier League side and becomes Bournemouth's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Danjuma is a Nigerian-born Netherlands international who came through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven before joining NEC Nijmegen in 2016. He then moved to Club Brugge last year and impressed in his inaugural season in the Jupiler League.

"Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me," Danjuma told afcbTV. "The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.

Danjuma scored six goals for Club Brugge last season

"I'm excited to be here. The last 24 hours have been a bit crazy but I'm delighted to be at the club and I've only heard positive things about it.

"I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started."

Danjuma scored six goals and contributed four assists in 24 games across all competitions, helping Brugge finish second in the league last term and reach the third qualifying round of this season's Champions League.

