Ryan Fraser: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe confident winger will stay at club

Ryan Fraser in action for Bournemouth

Eddie Howe is confident winger Ryan Fraser will stay at Bournemouth beyond the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international, who has just a year remaining on his contract, has reportedly been a player of interest to Arsenal.

But Howe said: "I am confident that we can keep the squad together and keep adding players the other way to make us improve.

Ryan Fraser's statistics compared with those of Arsenal's wide players

"I think (the speculation) is part and parcel of being a footballer at this level, especially if you're excelling and doing well.

"You're going to have people talk about you, write about you and speculate.

1:58 Here are Fraser's best Premier League goals for the Cherries Here are Fraser's best Premier League goals for the Cherries

"I would urge any player in that situation to ignore the talk and just play football and do what you do best. I think Ryan's done that very well."

The Cherries have been trying to tie Fraser down to a new contract, but Howe added there have been "no developments in terms of that situation".

He said: "It goes in line with what I said earlier - we are very keen to keep our best players."

