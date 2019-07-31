Laurent Koscielny: Rennes back in for Arsenal captain

Laurent Koscielny is hoping to leave on a free transfer

Rennes have reignited their interest in wantaway Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny, Sky Sports News understands.

Rennes and Arsenal are currently far apart in their valuation of the 33-year-old defender.

Koscielny and the French club want a free transfer, but the Gunners are demanding a fee for the player, who has one year remaining on his current deal.

Arsenal are open to letting Koscielny leave the club provided their valuation is met.

The Gunners have opened internal disciplinary proceedings against Koscielny after he refused to travel on a pre-season tour to the United States.

0:55 Unai Emery talks Koscielny's future and says it's a matter between the player and the club Unai Emery talks Koscielny's future and says it's a matter between the player and the club

Speaking last week after Arsenal's penalty-shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup, Arsenal head coach Unai Emery suggested Koscielny was likely to leave the club.

"I tried to continue working and finding one solution between the club, between him and us," said Emery.

"When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

"He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility.

"Now it's an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here."

'Arsenal will be tough negotiators on Koscielny'

French football expert Jonathan Johnson was a guest on the Transfer Talk podcast last Friday and discussed Koscielny's future at Arsenal, amid interest from France.

1:00 Jonathan Johnson discusses Koscielny's future amid interest from France Jonathan Johnson discusses Koscielny's future amid interest from France

"There are two clubs who are very interested in Koscielny in France. One is Bordeaux, the other is Rennes. I understand he is closer to Rennes than Bordeaux," Johnson said.

"Both clubs have sort of embarked on new projects in recent years. I would say the Rennes one looks a bit more exciting at this moment in time and Koscielny as a potential signing would probably agree with that. That is why he is leaning towards them over Bordeaux.

"But the problem with most French clubs, especially those not guaranteed Champions League football season in season out, is paying a transfer fee to a Premier League club for somebody like Koscielny.

"I think both clubs were banking on potentially landing him as a free agent. Giving him a very nice salary, but not having to pay a transfer fee.

"That is why this has hit a bit of a snag at this moment in time. It depends on what Koscielny can negotiate with Arsenal and it sounds at this moment in time like Arsenal, considering their financial situation and the difficulties we have seen them having in the transfer window this summer, there is no given that they are going to let him go for nothing."

