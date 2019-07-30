Bournemouth's Dan Gosling out for three months following hip surgery

Dan Gosling will miss the start of Bournemouth's season

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has been ruled out for around three months following surgery on a hip muscle injury.

The 29-year-old underwent an operation at the weekend having suffered the injury during training.

Gosling featured in pre-season friendlies against AFC Wimbledon and Girona after recovering from a calf problem, but could now miss up to 10 of the Cherries' opening Premier League fixtures.

A club statement read: "AFC Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has undergone surgery on a hip muscle injury and will be sidelined for around three months.

"Having been assessed by both the club's medical staff and a specialist, Gosling was operated on over the weekend."

The former England Under-21 international has been an integral part of Bournemouth's team since joining from Newcastle in 2014, making 149 appearances and scoring 17 goals.

However, the Cherries have bolstered in the central midfield position after signing Phillip Billing from Huddersfield for £15m.

Bournemouth face two Premier League newcomers to begin their campaign, as they host Sheffield United on August 10 and then travel to Aston Villa the following week, before a tough test at home to champions Manchester City on August 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League.