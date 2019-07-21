Lys Mousset: Striker joins Sheffield United from Bournemouth for club-record fee

Lys Mousset joins Sheffield United after three years with Bournemouth

Sheffield United have signed striker Lys Mousset for a club-record fee from Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane after passing a medical on Friday.

Sky Sports News understands the fee for Mousset could rise to more than £10m.

After sealing the deal, United boss Chris Wilder said: "Lys is big, quick and a different type of threat at the top of the pitch to what we already have.

"I think he will prove to be a great fit for us and the fact that he selected us above other options shows he's hungry to do well.

Chris Wilder has already added Phil Jagielka, Ravel Morrison, Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman to his squad this summer

"It is a fantastic bit of business for us in the current market and we are looking forward to him joining up with the squad."

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre three years ago but scored just five goals in 71 matches for the Cherries - although the vast majority of his appearances came as a substitute.

