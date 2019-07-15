Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers signs new long-term deal

Mark Travers has played twice in the Premier League for Bournemouth

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The highly-rated youngster made his Premier League debut at the back end of last season, helping Bournemouth notch their first-ever top-flight win against Tottenham in a game where he was named man of the match.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract," Travers said.

"On a personal note, it was a great end to last season and to now get this deal sorted, it will really help me push on and into the new season.

"As soon as the offer was there I was really keen to sign and commit my future to the club.

0:27 Mark Travers said in May he is aiming high and hopes to become Bournemouth's No 1 goalkeeper following his Premier League debut Mark Travers said in May he is aiming high and hopes to become Bournemouth's No 1 goalkeeper following his Premier League debut

"The manager and backroom staff have been brilliant with me. I've developed as both a person and player during my time with the club and I'm excited for what the future holds."

Travers also played in Bournemouth's final game of last season at Crystal Palace and was subsequently called up for Republic of Ireland's qualifiers for Euro 2020 against Denmark and Gibraltar.

The 20-year-old joined the Cherries in 2016 as a youth player from Shamrock Rovers and went out on loan to Weymouth during the 2017-2018 season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.