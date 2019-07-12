Callum Wilson signs four-year contract with Bournemouth

Callum Wilson has signed a new long-term deal with Bournemouth

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has signed a new four-year contract.

The deal will keep him at the club until 2023.

He told the team's website: "We've improved in all areas since I initially joined the club but there's still a long way to go.

"While AFC Bournemouth may be known as a smaller club, we've got some really big ambitions here. Everyone is pulling in the same direction towards those targets and goals.

"I feel like as an individual, my game is constantly improving here at the club. I want to continue that progress and reach even higher targets. I'm really excited about what the future holds."

The 27-year-old scored 15 goals and added 10 assists in 33 games for Bournemouth last season.

Chelsea showed interest in signing Wilson last January before eventually opting to bring in Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus.

He was also a target for West Ham in January if Marko Arnautovic departed for China, but the Austrian opted to remain with the team until leaving this summer.

Wilson won his first cap for England in November, scoring on his international debut against the USA, and now has three caps having featured in each of Gareth Southgate's squads since then.

He joined Bournemouth for a fee of around £3m in July 2014 after spending five seasons with Coventry.

