West Ham complete sale of Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG

2:07 With West Ham's Marko Arnautovic completing his move to Shanghai SIPG for £22.4m, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals for Stoke and the Hammers. With West Ham's Marko Arnautovic completing his move to Shanghai SIPG for £22.4m, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals for Stoke and the Hammers.

West Ham have completed the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG.

Arnautovic, 30, passed a medical with the Chinese Super League champions over the weekend. His transfer fee has not been disclosed but Sky sources understand the deal will cost Shanghai SIPG in the region of £22.4m.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that West Ham were willing to accept a "terrible deal" for Arnautovic because everyone "wants him out".

The east London club were running out of patience after comments made by his brother claiming they are "using" him.

Arnautovic signed a contract extension in January which saw his wages rise by 20 per cent

Arnautovic registered 21 goals in 59 Premier League matches in his two seasons at the club since arriving from Stoke, and established himself as a fans' favourite at the London Stadium before asking to leave for the China in January.

After pushing for a move away, Arnautovic signed a contract extension, which saw his wages rise by 20 per cent to £120,000 a week, including a £40m release clause, which expired on June 14.

West Ham are set to meet the £44.85m release clause for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez

A sell-on clause means Arnautovic's former club Stoke are due 20 per cent of any fee above £20m.

Sky Sports News understands West Ham will use funds from the sale to help meet the £44.85m release clause of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

