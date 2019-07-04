Marko Arnautovic has burnt bridges at West Ham and everyone 'wants him out'

1:18 Marko Arnautovic and West Ham United appear to be at loggerheads over the player's future at the club Marko Arnautovic and West Ham United appear to be at loggerheads over the player's future at the club

West Ham are willing to accept a "terrible deal" for Marko Arnautovic, who has burnt bridges, and everyone "wants him out", club sources have told Sky Sports News.

West Ham have already rejected a £19.7m bid for the 30-year-old from a Chinese Super League club thought to be Shanghai SIPG, Sky Sports News understands - a bid the club found 'insulting'.

However, Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday the east London club are running out of patience with Arnautovic after comments made by his brother claiming they are "using" him.

Now, speaking on Sky Sports News' The Transfer Show, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed that the controversial Austria international's time in England could well be coming to an abrupt end.

"I have been in touch with a very senior source at West Ham and asked him 'are you okay with us reporting that a deal has been agreed for Arnautovic to go to China? We have heard it will be announced in two days.'

"He has just sent me a reply, and the reply says 'yes. Terrible deal for us, but manager, staff and players want him out'.

"They are so desperate to get him out of the club that they are willing to do a terrible deal to get him out of West Ham.

"I have had another message from someone else who knows what is going on at West Ham, and it says 'a deal is getting closer for Marko to leave €25m. We feel we have no choice but to let Marko go as it is bad for team morale if he stays.

"'The team is the most important thing and players who want to play for a team moving in the right direction is the most important thing.'"

Arnautovic signed a contract extension in January which saw his wages rise by 20 per cent to £120,000 a week including a £40m release clause which expired on June 14.

A sell-on clause means Arnautovic's former club, Stoke, will be due 20 per cent of any fee above £20m. He is due to return to training with rest of the squad in Switzerland on Monday.

Family matters

Danijel Arnautovic, brother and agent for Marko, told Sky Sports News' his thoughts on the situation, and did not hold back.

"He's not a cow or a horse which you bring to market," Danijel Arnautovic told Sky Sports News. "He's a highly talented footballer who is simply being used by West Ham. He's just a number to them.

"West Ham were trying to get rid of Marko right up until the last minute of the January transfer window and they are still trying to sell him right now. To them he's just a commodity.

"West Ham are still speaking to the Chinese club. He is still for sale and it's simply a case of how much money West Ham can get for him."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

3:51 The Transfer Show rounds up all the latest deals at every Premier League club. The Transfer Show rounds up all the latest deals at every Premier League club.

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.