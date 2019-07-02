Marko Arnautovic: West Ham reject £19.7m transfer bid from Chinese club

Forward Marko Arnautovic wants to leave West Ham

West Ham have rejected a £19.7m bid for Marko Arnautovic from a Chinese Super League club, Sky Sports understands.

It is understood the Hammers regard the bid as 'insulting' while it was earlier reported Arnautovic had handed in a transfer request.

The 30-year-old has told the club he is determined to leave east London during this summer's transfer window.

West Ham's position on Arnautovic has not changed - he is not for sale and the Hammers expect him to honour the contract extension he signed in January.

0:29 West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady is making no promises over Marko Arnautovic's future at the club, and insists manager Manuel Pellegrini alone will decide whether the forward stays at the London Stadium. West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady is making no promises over Marko Arnautovic's future at the club, and insists manager Manuel Pellegrini alone will decide whether the forward stays at the London Stadium.

The Austrian attracted interest from two Chinese clubs, believed to be Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande, in January, with West Ham rejecting a £35m bid for him.

Rather than cash in, Manuel Pellegrini agreed to give him a new £100,000-a-week deal, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke two years ago for £25m and has scored 22 goals in 65 appearances.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.