Javier Hernandez says he will be allowed to leave West Ham this summer

Javier Hernandez has spent two seasons at West Ham

Javier Hernandez has admitted he will be allowed to leave West Ham this summer.

Sky Sports News revealed in May that West Ham were willing to listen to offers for the Mexico striker.

West Ham are currently looking to bolster their attacking options with the signing of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, but will look to raise further funds with the sale of Hernandez and other surplus members of the squad.

Hernandez said: "I have an agent in Mexico, He is the one more involved. He is Spanish so has more connections here. He's searching for a club, if we can move.

"If not I will stay with West Ham easy, happy. I have one year left, but West Ham and I have decided it would just be easier to go."

Hernandez was speaking to YouTube channel Naked Humans.