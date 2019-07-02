Robert Snodgrass signs one-year contract extension at West Ham

Robert Snodgrass has signed a one-year contract extension at West Ham

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until summer 2021.

The deal also contains an option for the 31-year-old to extend his stay in East London by a further 12 months.

The Scotland international scored twice in 33 Premier League appearances in the last campaign and registered nine assists in all competitions.

Snodgrass told whufc.com: "I'm delighted to commit my future to this great club. Sometimes you get a chance to play for that one club that's special, going through that special time, and I believe at this moment that's West Ham. We're trying our best to keep progressing and moving forward."

We are delighted to announce that Robert Snodgrass has signed a one-year extension with the club until the summer of 2021! #Snoddy2021 pic.twitter.com/1dRaWsatHh — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 2, 2019

"They're building something special here. For me, it's about trying to build on last season. Trying to get more goals and more assists and trying to be the best team-mate I can.

"I will just take it one per cent at a time and do the best I possibly can. The drive for me is to be a better player; to listen and learn. We're constantly learning, and the manager and his staff will want to implement more ideas, new ideas. To be part of that going forward, I'm delighted."

Snodgrass endured a tough start to life with the Hammers being sent on loan to Aston Villa in 2017/18 after joining from Hull City in January 2017 for £10.2m.

However he impressed new manager Manuel Pellegrini upon his return last season and quickly became an important part of the squad.

Snodgrass covered 307km across the 2018/19 season, averaging a distance coverage of 11.7km per match

Pellegrini said: "I am very happy that Robert has signed an extension to his contract, which is thoroughly deserved after a very impressive and consistent season.

"Robert brings many qualities to the team - great ability on the ball and at set-pieces, a fantastic energy and work-rate, and excellent character and mentality in the dressing-room.

"He has proved himself to be a very important player for us, a good influence on those around him, and I look forward to seeing him make a big contribution again this coming season."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.