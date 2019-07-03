Maxi Gomez keen on West Ham transfer

Maxi Gomez is keen on a move to West Ham

Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez wants to join West Ham but personal terms have yet to be agreed, according to Sky sources.

West Ham had a £29m offer for the 22-year-old, who has been a target for the Hammers since last summer, accepted in June.

Extensive talks for the player were also held between West Ham and Celta Vigo in January, but the Spanish club wanted his £43.3m release clause met.

Valencia have also agreed a deal with Celta Vigo but are struggling to finance the move.

On Tuesday, West Ham rejected a £19.7m bid for Marko Arnautovic from a Chinese Super League club, Sky Sports understands.

1:15 With West Ham rejecting a bid for Marko Arnautovic, the Austrian's brother says the striker is being treated like 'a commodity' With West Ham rejecting a bid for Marko Arnautovic, the Austrian's brother says the striker is being treated like 'a commodity'

The 30-year-old has told the club he is determined to leave east London during this summer's transfer window.

