The Transfer Show: West Ham have been here before with Marko Arnautovic

1:15 With West Ham rejecting a bid for Marko Arnautovic, the Austrian's brother says the striker is being treated like With West Ham rejecting a bid for Marko Arnautovic, the Austrian's brother says the striker is being treated like

West Ham supporters will be left feeling "fed up" by the Marko Arnautovic "soap opera", Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show.

It comes as both club and player appear at loggerheads over the Austrian's future after a bid of £19.7m was rejected as 'insulting' by an unnamed Chinese side.

Arnautovic has reportedly stated his desire to leave the Hammers this summer with his brother telling Sky Sports the club are using the forward like "a commodity".

It comes just six months since similar interest from two Chinese clubs, believed to be Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande saw West Ham offer Arnautovic improved terms amid a £35m bid for him.

0:29 West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady insists manager Manuel Pellegrini alone will decide whether the forward stays at the club. West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady insists manager Manuel Pellegrini alone will decide whether the forward stays at the club.

The 30-year-old duly signed but now appears determined not to honour that contract.

"We've been here before and I think a lot of West Ham supporters are getting a bit fed up of the Marko Arnautovic Show," Solhekol said.

"In January his brother came out saying he wants to leave and move to China with it being his dream to win titles there.

"It ended up with West Ham giving him a contract extension to become one of the best-paid players at the club.

"People were hoping we would not have this soap opera all over again but guess what, we're back to where we were in January."

Has Arnautovic handed in a transfer request?

4:15 Is your Premier League busy in the transfer window? SSN reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol give the latest on all 20 clubs on The Transfer Show. Is your Premier League busy in the transfer window? SSN reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol give the latest on all 20 clubs on The Transfer Show.

West Ham and Marko Arnautovic not only seem poles apart in their transfer stance but also whether the player has even 'officially' handed in a transfer request.

Solhekol added: "What one source has told us, close to Marko Arnautovic, is that he has handed in a transfer request, via email, but as far as West Ham are concerned he has not handed in a formal transfer request.

"However, it's undeniable he wants to leave West Ham and a lot of fans will be thinking - we don't want this soap opera, get rid of him, he's more trouble than he's worth.

"He's disturbing the peace in the dressing room, bringing about a lot of headaches - yes he does the business on the pitch but he brings too much trouble off it.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.