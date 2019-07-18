Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset passes Sheffield United medical
Last Updated: 19/07/19 11:48am
Lys Mousset has passed a medical with Sheffield United ahead of a £9m move from Bournemouth, Sky Sports News understands.
Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 and has made 58 Premier League appearances, mostly as a substitute, scoring three goals.
Sheffield United had a bid of £15m rejected by Swansea for striker Oli McBurnie on Monday, Sky Sports News understands.
However, the Blades recently signed Callum Robinson for a club-record fee from Preston, while Ravel Morrison has joined on a one-year contract.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, have tied striker Callum Wilson down to a new four-year contract.
